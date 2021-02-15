Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.35. 68,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,717. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.