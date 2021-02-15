Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,970 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.