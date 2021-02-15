Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.99. 108,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

