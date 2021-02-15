Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE FL traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $52.13. 54,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

