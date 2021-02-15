Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Up 8.7%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

