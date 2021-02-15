Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Navellier & Associates Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.73. 31,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

