FortKnoxster Trading Up 148% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $904,793.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 148% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

