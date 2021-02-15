Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 864,895 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 946,777 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 158,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

