Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

