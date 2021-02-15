Foundry Partners LLC Buys 11,410 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ USAP opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

