Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Model N worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Model N by 87.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Model N by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,385.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,837 shares of company stock worth $626,256 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

