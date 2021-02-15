Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 57.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

