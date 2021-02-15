Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Upwork stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

