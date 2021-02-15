Foundry Partners LLC Sells 10,556 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of BioTelemetry worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
BEAT opened at $71.96 on Monday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17.
BioTelemetry Company Profile
BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.
