Foundry Partners LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,414 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,006 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.