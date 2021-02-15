Fountain (FTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $19,370.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00973358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.53 or 0.05239884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.