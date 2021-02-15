Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in FOX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

