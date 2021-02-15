Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after buying an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQL opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

