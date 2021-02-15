Frax Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and $5.70 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00269237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00414270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00187680 BTC.

Frax’s total supply is 82,573,139 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

