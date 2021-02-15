Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMCC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

FMCC opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Freddie Mac has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

