Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.19.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

In related news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 227,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.