Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.54 ($54.75).

FRE stock opened at €36.15 ($42.53) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.89. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

