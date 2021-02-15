Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FRPT opened at $172.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.62.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

