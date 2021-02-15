Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $84.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the highest is $84.52 million. Freshpet reported sales of $65.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $318.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.77 million to $318.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $424.92 million, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $172.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $172.62.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.