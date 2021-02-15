Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0018

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Friendz has a market cap of $971,648.16 and approximately $60,996.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.