Frontier Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

