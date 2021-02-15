FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 290.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

FAUG opened at $35.34 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

