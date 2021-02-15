FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

FTAC Olympus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 22nd. FTAC Olympus Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FTAC Olympus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:FTOCU opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

