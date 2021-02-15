FUD.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $130,645.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 60.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $39.43 or 0.00082872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 204.6% against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $901,417.36 and $130,645.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00266693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00401434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00187830 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

