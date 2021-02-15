FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,130,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 14th total of 40,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 520,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,757,086. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

