Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $223.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.20 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $854.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $860.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $846.40 million to $862.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT opened at $14.79 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

