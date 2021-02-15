Function X (FX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $258,430.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $23.83 million and approximately $258,430.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.91 or 0.99972535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012764 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,915,840 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

