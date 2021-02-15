Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 214.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 214.9% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $561,702.99 and approximately $2.87 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.