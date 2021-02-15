Fusion (FSN) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Fusion has a total market cap of $36.34 million and $16.52 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,663.24 or 1.00157775 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 223.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,651,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,081,739 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

