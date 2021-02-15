Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 2,066 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future plc (FUTR.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

LON FUTR traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,904 ($24.88). 1,531,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,916. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,796.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,777.11. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Hugo Drayton bought 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

