FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $462,375.50 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $462,375.50 and approximately $804.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00956152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.74 or 0.05108533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033598 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.