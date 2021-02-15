FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($29.65). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $34.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $18.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $46.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) stock opened at C$512.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$462.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$422.38. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$637.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $13.008 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

