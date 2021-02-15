FY2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

