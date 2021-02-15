FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

OVV stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

