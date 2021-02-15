FY2020 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Cut by Analyst

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Persimmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Simmons reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

PSMMY stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. Persimmon has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.54.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

