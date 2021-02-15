FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cognex Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after acquiring an additional 384,129 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.