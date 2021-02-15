FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

NGVT stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.