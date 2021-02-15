FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after buying an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $18,704,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.