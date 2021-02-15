FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

