FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

POOL opened at $337.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average of $342.11. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

