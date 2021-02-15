FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Issued By National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Y opened at C$11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.86. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.