FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

