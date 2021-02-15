FY2021 Earnings Forecast for trivago Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

TRVG opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

