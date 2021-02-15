FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

