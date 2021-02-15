FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) – Analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioanalytical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bioanalytical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASI opened at $16.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

